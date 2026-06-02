Iran claims legal right to charge Strait of Hormuz transit fees

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Iran has asserted that it possesses the explicit right under international law to levy an environmental fee on all maritime vessels transiting through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The position was outlined by Arman Khorsand, the head of Iran’s Centre for International Affairs and Environmental Conventions. Khorsand argued that heavy oil pollution, intense activity from foreign military fleets, and severe degradation of sensitive marine ecosystems throughout the Persian Gulf have "doubled the need to provide resources for environmental restoration." He insisted that the funds collected from passing ships would be explicitly funneled into compensating for and reversing the ecological damages inflicted upon the Gulf environment, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Anticipating international pushback over the move, Khorsand dismissed claims that the proposed fees are unlawful, stating that accusations of illegality have "no legal basis" and that Tehran can enforce the measure "within the framework of recognized international rules."

To justify the tax, Khorsand pointed to the "innocent passage" maritime framework, arguing that coastal states adjacent to strategic straits have established historical precedents in international law to collect fees for maritime services and demand compensation for regulatory violations. However, because the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical oil chokepoints—handling roughly a fifth of global petroleum consumption—the policy is highly likely to spark fierce resistance from global shipping companies and foreign governments who view it as a violation of free transit rights.

News.Az