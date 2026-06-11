Iran claims US strike hit cargo barge off Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian cargo barge was hit by a US projectile in the Gulf of Oman early on Thursday, the Iranian governor of Sirik county said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The 150-ton cargo barge, owned by locals from Sirik and transporting essential goods from the Omani port of Khasab, was struck about 5 nautical miles off Khasab, Sirik Governor Reza Shahidian said.

He added that all five crew members were rescued by passing vessels and taken to Oman.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Indian embassy in Oman said it had received information about an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port in Oman.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details,” the embassy said.

News.Az