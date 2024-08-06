Iran clears skies of civilian aircraft. Why?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) warning pilots and dispatchers about the risk of shelling at an altitude of 12,000 feet in western Iran on August 7 and 8. This warning is related to the sharp escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

According to information published in The Wall Street Journal, Iran is preparing to launch a retaliatory strike against Israel in connection with the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, in Tehran. American officials, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that Iran began moving missile systems and conducting military exercises over the past weekend, which may indicate preparations for an attack.Tensions in the Middle East have intensified following recent events, including the elimination of Fuad Shukr, a commander of the military wing of the Shiite movement Hezbollah, in Beirut. Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah blamed Israel for these incidents and promised to respond. Israeli authorities have declined to comment on Haniyeh's death, while they described Shukr's elimination as a response to the shelling of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people. Hezbollah denies any involvement in this incident.These events highlight the growing tensions in the region, and many observers are expressing concern about the further development of the situation.

News.Az