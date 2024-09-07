Iran completes ballistic missile shipment to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has finalized its long-awaited shipment of ballistic missiles to Russia, despite Western warnings against supplying arms to Moscow.

The Biden administration has informed allies that Iran has delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, providing Moscow with a significant new military capability amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US and European officials."The missiles have finally been delivered," a U.S. official confirmed.The shipment reportedly includes several hundred short-range ballistic missiles with a range of up to 500 miles, which could enhance Russia’s missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, contributing to recent civilian casualties."We have been warning about the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are deeply concerned by these reports," said White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett. "Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine."Iran had already been providing drones to Russia, which have been used extensively in Ukraine.

News.Az