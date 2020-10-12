Yandex metrika counter

Iran condemns Armenian rocket attacks on Azerbaijani civilians

Tehran condemns the recent missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s cities and residential areas, AzVision.az cited the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, as saying on Monday.

The spokesman expressed Iran’s regret over the violation of the humanitarian ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Tehran calls the parties to abide by the ceasefire and resume negotiations within international law, said Khatibzadeh, adding. “Countries’ territorial integrity must be respected, and occupied territories must be liberated.”


