Iran condemns killing of Azerbaijani child by Armenians

"Nagorno-Karabakh primordially belongs to Azerbaijan."

The killing of an Azerbaijani child and her grandmother by Armenia deserves condemnation, Mansour Haqiqatpour, the adviser of Iran Parliament's Speaker Ali Larijani told Trend on July 5.

Civilians should not be victimized to power disputes, adding that “Nagorno-Karabakh primordially belongs to Azerbaijan,” he said.

Haqiqatpour went on to invite the Azerbaijani government to use stronger determination to end the prolonged Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“This conflict is no more complicated than the cases of Aleppo and Mosul were,” he noted, adding Azerbaijan would be benefited by using the cooperation of friendly neighbors, Iran in particular, to end the issue.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers shelled the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva (born in 1967) and Zakhra Guliyeva (born in 2015) were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva (born in 1965), who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

