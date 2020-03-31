Iran condemns so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran opposes any action that could cause an escalation and flare-up in the region, the Iranian Embassy in Baku told News.Az.

The spokesman called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid any steps impeding the conflict resolution.

The diplomat stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved peacefully, in accordance with the principles of international law.

News.Az