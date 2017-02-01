Iran confirms new missile test

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan said the Islamic Republic had tested a new missile, but added the test did not breach Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers or a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the pact.

"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not allow foreigners to interfere in our defence affairs," Reuters cited the minister as saying.

"The test did not violate the nuclear deal or the (U.N.)resolution 2231," he said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif neither confirmed nor denied the US report, but said that Tehran would never use its ballistic missiles to attack another country.

