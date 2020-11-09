Iran congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of Shusha, which is the historical and cultural city of Azerbaijan.

“We extend our congratulations on the occasion of the liberation of Shusha city, historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people. Inshallah, the Adhan (call to prayer) to soon be voiced from the historic Shusha mosque will delight the souls of all Muslims and the peoples of the region,” the embassy tweeted.

On November 3, Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei noted in his speech that Armenia must return all of Azerbaijan's territories it has occupied.

News.Az