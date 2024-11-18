Iran criticizes the UK's rejection of genocide claims in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the UK for dismissing UN reports that have clearly determined the Israeli regime's actions in the Gaza Strip as genocidal, News.az reports citing Tasnim news .

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Esmaeil Baqaei said the UN Special Committee's finding that Israel’s war on Gaza is genocide is no less than a reconfirmation of what has already been repeatedly said by other authoritative UN bodies, such as by United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese and warned by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).“What is new though, is UK's outrageous denial of an ongoing ostentatious genocide,” he said.“In 'Anatomy of a Genocide' (March 2024), UN Special Rapporteur on Occupied Palestine stressed that ‘The Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza is an escalatory stage of a long-standing settler colonial process of erasure.’, and in 'Genocide as Colonial Erasure' (October 2024) she highlighted that ‘As the world watches the first live-streamed settler-colonial genocide, only justice can heal the wounds that political expedience has allowed to fester’,” Baqaei added.“The UK foreign secretary's denial of genocide in Gaza is simply in line with his government's policy of persistent provision of lethal weapons and political support to the genocidal apartheid regime which makes UK complicit in the carnage and entails its international responsibility due to failure to abide by its international legal obligations under the Genocide Convention,” he stated.“This acquiescence of genocide is extremely appalling and a reminiscent of deeply rooted colonial mentality that is dangerously coming to the fore in Europe through systemic anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia,” the spokesman said.

News.Az