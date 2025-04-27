Iran declares Monday as day of national morning after blast

The Iranian government has declared Monday a day of national mourning after an explosion and a subsequent fire in Shahid Rajaei port in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, News.Az reports citing Mehr News Agency.

In a statement on Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian's Government spokeswoman, Fatemeh Mohajerani, declared Monday a day of national mourning after the tragic blast and fire at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, on Sunday afternoon to inspect rescue efforts and the latest developments after yesterday's massive explosion.

Three-day morning has been declared in Hormozgan province, where Bandar Abbas is located, as the provincial capital.

