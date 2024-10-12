Iran denies allegations of supplying weapons to Lebanon

Iran denies allegations of supplying weapons to Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has firmly rejected recent claims that Tehran is supplying weapons to Lebanon.

The mission emphasized Iran's commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "The Islamic Republic of Iran remains actively involved in the provision of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon via multiple channels and has formally expressed its preparedness to extend medical aid and to receive the wounded – a proposition duly accepted by the Government of Lebanon," it added.The mission highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Lebanon, adding: "Lebanon is not in need of military support.""The foremost and urgent priority must center upon the establishment of a ceasefire and the facilitation of relief efforts," it said, adding that the focus should be on alleviating the humanitarian crisis rather than escalating military involvement.

News.Az