Iran denies reports of embassy evacuation in Syria

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected reports regarding the evacuation of the Islamic Republic’s Embassy staff in Syria, News.az reports citing Mehr news agency .

In response to some media reports regarding the evacuation of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that reports on the evacuation of the Iranian Embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus are false.He added that the diplomatic mission is continuing its activities as before.

