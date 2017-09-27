Iran deploys air defense systems along borders with Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s air defense base has deployed its missile systems along the country’s western frontiers with Iraq, a move aimed at “responding to violations”.

Brigadier-General Alireza Elhami, the deputy commander of the air defense base of Iran, has said the move is aimed at covering the troops of the regular army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who have staged separate drills in the border areas, according to Tasnim news agency.

Elhami added that the forces of the air defense base are prepared to give resolute response to any move aimed at violating his country’s borders.

News.Az

