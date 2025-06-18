Iran detains five suspected Mossad agents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities have arrested five individuals accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

The arrests were carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence unit in Lorestan province, western Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The suspects allegedly sought to carry out Mossad-directed operations in the cities of Khorramabad, Borujerd, and Dorud. Authorities claim the detentions are part of an intensified campaign against foreign intelligence operations within the country.

Since June 14, 2025, Iran has launched a wave of arrests targeting suspected Mossad-linked operatives. On June 15, two individuals were detained in Alborz province on espionage charges. In a related operation, security forces uncovered a clandestine drone-bomb production facility near Tehran, seizing 200 kg of explosives, 23 drones, and related components. At least 28 alleged Mossad agents were detained during this action.

On June 17, Iranian intelligence also reported finding customized launchers for Israeli-made Spike missiles, allegedly controlled via internet-based systems and intended to disrupt Iran’s air defenses. That same day, authorities in Esfahan province discovered an illegal drone assembly site and detained four individuals labeled as “mercenaries of the Zionist regime.”

The operations reflect Tehran's heightened efforts to confront perceived internal threats and sabotage linked to Israeli intelligence amid regional tensions.

