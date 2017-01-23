Iran dismisses rumors about talks with Donald Trump's team

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi dismissed the rumors that Iran is holding any talks with the new US government.

“There has never been any communication with the new US government,” Mehr News Agency cited him as saying, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

In regard to Iran’s stance on US President Trump’s policy, he said “Trump, unlike the previous presidents of the United States that had a clear, definite stance on issues during and after the elections, is not clear and certain on his views.”

He added that they “cannot yet have an accurate evaluation of his positions".

Earlier, the member of Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Javad Karimi Ghoddousi, said that Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was attempting to contact the team of US president-elect Donald Trump.

