Iran documents 9,657 new coronavirus cases

As many as 9,657 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced.

In addition, 170 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 4,005 people is critical.

So far, more than 20.3 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 4.56 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 4.03 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 532,000 people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.94 million people have been infected, and 80,658 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.5 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

News.Az