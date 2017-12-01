Iran earthquake injures more than 50 people

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake injured 51 people after it jolted a sparsely populated area in Iran's southeast, media reported Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 6.

Iranian media said most of the 51 injuries were minor and happened when people rushed to seek shelter.

The quake also damaged scores of buildings in remote mountainous villages near the epicenter, the town of Hojedk, about 1,100 kilometers southeast of the capital Tehran, the AP reported.

Rescue workers were at the site.

