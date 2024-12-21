Iran envoy comments on US conditions for new Syrian leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, responded to the condition set by the United States, which stipulates that the new government in Damascus should not permit Tehran to have any involvement in the Arab country, News.az reports citing IRNA .

After a meeting between the US representative and al-Jolani, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Washington set a condition that the US would have good ties with the new Syrian government, provided that it does not let Iran to play a role in the Arab country, Amani wrote on his X account on Saturday.The US had offered the same advice to the Muslim Brotherhood led by former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, during 2011 to 2013, the ambassador said.Then, when Morsi was left alone, the US found everything ready to betray him, Amani underlined.What was destined to happen, happened; and things unfolded as they were meant to, he added.Bashar al-Assad’s government fell on December 8 after armed groups led by al-Jolani took control of the capital Damascus, the seat of Assad's administration.

News.Az