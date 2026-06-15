Iran executes four prisoners nationwide

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Iranian officials have executed four inmates—Amir Kafashi, Majid Zarrinpour, Ali Alipour, and Mohammadreza Gashoul—each of whom had earlier received death sentences in separate homicide cases.

According to information obtained by the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, Mohammadreza Gashoul (Larchi), a Lor prisoner from Isfahan and father of two children, was executed at dawn on Monday, June 15, 2026, in Isfahan Central Prison. He had been arrested 12 years ago on charges of premeditated murder and was subsequently sentenced to death by the Iranian judiciary, News.Az reports, citing Hengaw organization.

In a separate case, Ali Alipour, a boxer and boxing champion from Mahmoudabad, Amol, was executed at dawn on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Amol Prison. He had been sentenced to death after being convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old girl three years ago.

On the same day, two other prisoners were executed in Shiraz Central Prison. They were identified as Majid Zarrinpour, 32, from Dorudzan village in Marvdasht County, and Amir Kafashi, 35, from Shiraz. Both men had been sentenced to death in separate cases involving charges of premeditated murder.

The executions of these four prisoners have not been announced by Iranian state media or by media outlets affiliated with the judiciary.

News.Az