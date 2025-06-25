Iran executes three Mossad agents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran executed three alleged Mossad agents—Edris Aali, Azad Shojaei, and Rasoul Ahmad—on Wednesday morning.

According to Iranian authorities, the men were arrested for smuggling equipment into the country with the intent to carry out assassinations targeting Iranian figures, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news agency.

Officials stated that the executions followed a full legal process before the verdicts were carried out.

News.Az