Iran executes two men convicted over January 2026 unrest in Shahrud

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has executed two men convicted in connection with unrest that took place in the city of Shahrud in January 2026, according to the head of the judiciary in Semnan Province.

Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, Chief Justice of Semnan Province, said the death sentences against Javad Zamani and Abolfazl Saedi were carried out in the early hours of Wednesday after all legal procedures had been completed, News.Az reports, citing judiciary-run Mizan News Agency.

According to Akbari, the two men were convicted on charges including moharebeh ("waging war against God"), efsad-e fel-arz ("corruption on earth"), collusion against national security, disrupting public order, and the destruction of public and private property.

"The cases of these criminals, after passing through all legal stages in the investigative and trial courts of the county and the Supreme Court, reached the stage of implementation of the sentence in the early hours of today," Akbari said.

Iranian authorities alleged that the men participated in riots and violent acts during the January 2026 unrest in Shahrud, including the destruction and arson of public and private property, attacks on government facilities, and actions aimed at undermining public security.

Akbari said the convicts had engaged in "multiple crimes, including the destruction and burning of public and private property and facilities, collusion against the country's internal and external security, disruption of public order and security, creating fear and panic in society, carrying and using firearms and bladed weapons, and organised actions against national security."

According to the judiciary official, the two men also damaged several bank branches, took part in unrest outside the governor's office, overturned and set fire to a police vehicle, and carried out other acts that authorities said contributed to public disorder.

Akbari stated that the investigation and trial process was conducted in accordance with Iranian law and under judicial supervision. He said the defendants were sentenced to death and the confiscation of their movable and immovable assets by a Revolutionary Court in Shahrud.

"The Supreme Court, after carefully reviewing the case, rejected the appeals of the convicts and upheld the ruling," he said.

The judiciary official added that the executions were carried out after the verdicts became final and all legal procedures had been completed.

Akbari said Iran's judiciary would continue to deal firmly with organised crime and actions deemed harmful to public security.

"The judiciary acts decisively and within the framework of the law against organised crimes, actions that disrupt public security, and attacks on the lives, property and welfare of citizens," he said.

News.Az