Iran expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

Iran has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahangirzadeh appreciated Azerbaijani government’s measures (illumination of Iran’s flag by the Heydar Aliyev Center) in solidarity with Iranians in fighting COVID-19 and described such measure as a sign of solidarity with Iranians in fighting coronavirus,” the Iranian embassy in Baku said on Twitter Wednesday.

Projection of the Iranian flag was placed on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building in Baku on Tuesday.

In a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the flag of one of the states affected by the virus will be displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is a world-wide architectural monument.

Flags are changed daily in accordance with the order of the first letter of the country name in the English alphabet. In this way, the Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support and respect to the states and their peoples who have been severely affected by the spread of COVID-19.

