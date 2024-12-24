Iran extends suspension of Syria flights until late January

Iranian flights to Syria will reportedly remain suspended until late January following the fall of longtime Tehran ally President Bashar al-Assad.

Pourfarzaneh stated that while flights to Syria are suspended, there are no such restrictions on flights to Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. He emphasized that to resume air travel, permissions must be obtained from the destination country.He also highlighted a similar situation with Egypt, noting that a unified decision between both governments is needed to resume flights between Iran and Egypt.

