Iran faces sharp rise in medicine prices

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Medicine prices in Iran are rising sharply as the country faces a volatile exchange rate and soaring inflation, according to health officials, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

During an overnight parliamentary session, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi said the government is attempting to ease the burden of higher medicine costs through insurance coverage.



“The main solution is to be able to cover all increases in medicine prices through insurance so that there is no additional pressure on the people,” the minister said.



According to the Statistical Center of Iran, inflation in Farvardin — the first month of the Persian calendar year, which ended on April 20 — reached 73.5 percent compared with the same month last year.



News.Az