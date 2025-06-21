Yandex metrika counter

Iran files UN complaint against nuclear watchdog head

  • Region
  • Share
Iran files UN complaint against nuclear watchdog head
Photo: Reuters

Iran has filed a formal complaint against Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing him of bias and failure to protect Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities, Iran’s UN envoy said in a letter to the Security Council.

The letter, submitted by Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani and published by state media on Saturday, said Grossi failed to take preventive action against Israeli threats and ignored international resolutions banning attacks on civilian nuclear sites, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Iran also criticized Grossi’s public comments ahead of Israel’s recent strikes and accused him of “politicized and selective” conduct.

The letter called his actions a violation of the IAEA’s statute and demanded the complaint be circulated as an official Security Council document.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      