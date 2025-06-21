Iran files UN complaint against nuclear watchdog head

The letter, submitted by Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani and published by state media on Saturday, said Grossi failed to take preventive action against Israeli threats and ignored international resolutions banning attacks on civilian nuclear sites, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
Iran also criticized Grossi’s public comments ahead of Israel’s recent strikes and accused him of “politicized and selective” conduct.
The letter called his actions a violation of the IAEA’s statute and demanded the complaint be circulated as an official Security Council document.