Iran FM Zarif meets Syrian President Assad in Damascus

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was in Damascus for an official visit, held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During the Monday talks, the two sides underlined the need for Iran and Syria to develop mutual cooperation in various fields, particularly in economy, in the aftermath of the resistances victory over terrorism, Tasnim reports.

They also emphasized the active participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the war-torn state.

The two officials further exchanged views on the most important issues of bilateral and regional ties, the need for the return of displaced people, and other topics of mutual interest.

Zarif travelled to Damascus on Monday morning with a diplomatic delegation.

Meanwhile, Tehran will on Friday host a summit of the Iranian, Russia and Turkish presidents following several meetings between the three countries’ foreign ministers.

