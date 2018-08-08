Iran FM Zarif says world is sick and tired of US unilateralism

"International relations is not a beauty pageant."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the world is "sick & tired" Washington's unilateralism in response to a tweet by US President Donald Trump warning other countries against doing business with Tehran, PressTV reports.

Stressing that this is not first time Trump has claimed he is waging war for world peace, Zarif noted that international relations are not a beauty pageant filled thread-bare clichés about a desire for world peace.

"Reminder: International relations is not a beauty pageant, with tired clichés about a desire for WORLD PEACE. And it is not the first time that a warmonger claims he is waging war for "world peace," he also tweeted.

