Iran Foreign Ministry: joint commission to solely focus on JCPOA

Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi said that there would be no issue other than the JCPOA discussed by the signatory states of the JCPOA without US in the next meeting of the joint commission.

"In the first meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA without US which would be held in the coming days upon Iran’s request, solely the issues relevant to the JCPOA will be discussed between the signatory states and Iran," the spokesman said, Vestnik Kavkaza said.

Ghasemi’s remarks came in response to reporters’ questions on some foreigner news outlets which claimed that unknown diplomatic resources have said that a new package will be offered to Iran in return for accepting a new agreement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the side committed to the JCPOA after illegal, unilateral, and scandalous withdrawal of US from the JCPOA has stayed in the deal because of the requests of other signatories that called the Islamic Republic of Iran, and has explicitly stated that if the other sides of the agreements observe the stipulated rights of Iran, will stay in the agreement," Mehr news cited him as saying.

Ghasemi added that other issues brought up are baseless, deviatory and worthless to be paid attention to.

