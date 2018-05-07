Iran hit by yet another earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

The earthquake in Chitab region in the vicinity of Yasouj, capital of Iran's province of Kohkiloyeh-Boyer Ahmad early Monday morning injured 82 people.

The quake took place at 24:26 hours local time Monday (19:56 GMT Sunday) at the depth of 5 kilometers. The quake which was also felt in Yasouj, sent many people rushing out of their houses in panic.

The epicenter of the earthquake was registered at 9 kilometers from Sisakht city, 20 kilometers from Pataveh and 6 kilometers from Chitab in Kohkiloyeh and Boyer Ahmad province.

According to head of Disaster and Emergency Medical Management Center Jalal Pouran Fard, 71 people were treated on site and 11 others were transported to hospital, IRNA reported.

Iran sits on several major seismological fault lines, making it one of the world's most quake-prone countries.

