Iran holds funeral for Hamas leader Haniyeh – VIDEO

Funeral processions in Iran began on Thursday for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an air strike in Tehran blamed on arch-foe Israel.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said prayers over the body of Ismail Haniyeh, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.Khamenei performed the prayers in a ceremony at the University of Tehran on Thursday morning.Iranian people, government and military officials are taking part in the procession.Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

News.Az