Yandex metrika counter

Iran holds state funeral for military commanders Kkilled in Israel conflict

  • Region
  • Share
Iran holds state funeral for military commanders Kkilled in Israel conflict
Photo: Al Jazeera

Iran held a state funeral on Saturday for around 60 individuals, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed during a 12-day conflict with Israel.

Coffins draped in the Iranian flag, bearing portraits of deceased commanders, were flanked by crowds near Tehran's Enghelab Square, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The conflict ended with a ceasefire earlier this week, after the US became directly involved by bombing key nuclear sites in Iran.

Huge crowds of mourners dressed in black chanted slogans, waved Iranian flags and held portraits of those killed.

Ahead of the event, a media campaign urged people to participate, with authorities providing free bus and metro rides. Government offices were shut for the day.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      