Iran holds state funeral for military commanders Kkilled in Israel conflict

Iran held a state funeral on Saturday for around 60 individuals, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, who were killed during a 12-day conflict with Israel.

Coffins draped in the Iranian flag, bearing portraits of deceased commanders, were flanked by crowds near Tehran's Enghelab Square, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The conflict ended with a ceasefire earlier this week, after the US became directly involved by bombing key nuclear sites in Iran.

Huge crowds of mourners dressed in black chanted slogans, waved Iranian flags and held portraits of those killed.

Ahead of the event, a media campaign urged people to participate, with authorities providing free bus and metro rides. Government offices were shut for the day.