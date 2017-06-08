Iran identifies terrorists involved in Tehran attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Thursday in a statement revealed the identity of five terrorists who were killed during Wednesday terrorist attacks in Tehran.

The statement released the names of terrorists as Abu Jahad, Ghayom, Fereidoun, Saryas and Ramin but to some social and security considerations their family names will not be revealed, APA reported citing IRNA.



These terrorists were affiliated to Wahabi and Takfiri groups who joined Daesh terrorist group overseas and were red handed in the crimes of the terrorist group in Mosul of Iraq and Raqqah in Syria.



These terrorists penetrated into Iran in 2016 under command of Abu Ayeshe who is among Daesh top commanders and were to carry out terrorist operations in Iran's religious cities but after annihilation of the network and killing of their key peoples such as Abu Ayeshe they escaped from the country.



In an apparently coordinated attempt, two terrorist groups attacked mausoleum of the late Imam Khomenini, southern Tehran, and the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) on Wednesday morning killing 17 people and injuring 52 more.



One of the attackers blew up himself outside Imam Khomeini shrine.



The terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the fatal attacks in Tehran.



One of the terrorist was gunned down by the security forces and the other one exploded himself at the mausoleum.



Terrorists entered the Parliament building while they had dressed as women, said a security official.



Parliament operation ended by security forces who killed the terrorists.

News.Az