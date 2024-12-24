Iran initiates diplomatic talks to reopen embassy in Damascus

People look out of a window of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Iranian Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani revealed that the Islamic Republic is holding diplomatic consultations regarding the reopening of its embassy in Damascus.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran, Mohajerani addressed reporters' questions about Iran's decision to reopen the embassy following recent developments in the Arab world, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. "As the Iranian officials have already raised the positions regarding the developments in Syria, we take the government accepted by the Syrian people as the criterion for any measure in this regard," the official said.She also noted that preventing terrorism is in favor of Syria itself and neighboring countries."We are conducting diplomatic consultations to reopen the embassy in the country," Mohajerani also announced, providing no further details.

News.Az