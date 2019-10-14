Iran interested in expanding co-op with Azerbaijan in all areas - minister

Iran interested in expanding co-op with Azerbaijan in all areas - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran considers Azerbaijan a friendly and brotherly state and is interested in expanding the bilateral cooperation in all fields, said Iran's Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari, AZERTAC reported.

"Iran considers Azerbaijan a friendly and brotherly state and is interested in expanding the bilateral cooperation in all fields," said Iran's Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari.

The minister singled out the pharmaceutical industry, saying the countries already embarked on a joint project in this area – the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in Pirallahi district in Baku.

He said that pharmaceutical plants with the Ministry of Cooperative, Labor and Social Welfare met 30% of Iran's demand for medicine.

"These plants may cooperate with their Azerbaijani counterparts," Shariatmadari added.

News.Az

News.Az