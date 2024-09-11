Iran, Iraq ink 14 cooperation agreements during Pezeshkian’s foreign trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Iraq signed 14 bilateral cooperation agreements on Wednesday during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq, his first foreign trip since taking office last month, Anadolu Agency reports.Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in Baghdad following delegation-level talks, Pezeshkian said the agreements “mark the beginning of expanded cooperation” between the two neighbouring countries.Pezeshkian arrived in the Iraqi capital on a four-day visit Wednesday morning, accompanied by a high-ranking ministerial delegation, to hold discussions with Iraqi officials on bilateral and regional issues.The Iranian President said he and the Iraqi Prime Minister agreed to form a committee of experts and develop strategic, long-term plans that would enhance cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.He emphasized the importance of implementing security cooperation agreements between the two nations “to combat terrorism”, particularly focusing on the fight against the Daesh terror group and efforts to curb cross-border smuggling.Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to an “independent, sovereign, and secure Iraq”, stressing the importance of fostering “sincerity, friendship and brotherhood” between the two countries.“If we stand together, we can take significant steps. This trip is a great opportunity to share our perspectives and take the next steps within the framework of the signed agreements and understandings,” he said.The Iranian leader said special committees would be formed to ensure the proper implementation of the agreements and Memorandums of Understanding signed during his first official foreign visit.Pezeshkian also spoke about Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed over 41,000 lives in the past 11 months, asserting that the situation in the besieged Palestinian Territory has revealed the “true face of the murderous Zionist regime, which is committing genocide”.“The crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza expose the falsehood of Western countries and international organisations when it comes to human rights,” Pezeshkian said, in a veiled criticism of the United States.He added that Israel brands Palestinians defending themselves as “terrorists” while committing crimes against women, children and the elderly, and targeting schools and hospitals “with US and European bombs”.For his part, Sudani emphasized that the agreements signed on Wednesday, along with previous deals, would “serve as a roadmap for the development of relations” between the two nations.He also discussed the activities of Iranian companies, particularly those involved in infrastructure development, and highlighted the significance of border industrial zones being established with Iran.The Iraqi leader further reiterated his country’s opposition to the “expansion of conflict and tensions” and urged the international community to fulfil its “legal and moral obligations” with regard to Gaza.

