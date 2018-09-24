Iran, Italy sign MoU on international transport cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd Iran-Italy Joint Working Group on International Road Transport was held for further development of relations on international road transport

Reza Nafisi, director general of the Islamic Republic of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization's Transit and International Transportation Office, said, “the 3rd Iran-Italy Joint Working Group on International Road Transport was held for further development of relations on international road transport, 12 years after the previous meeting was held.”, MEHR reports.

With regard to the expansion of cooperation in other areas related to the road and rail transport including Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), road safety, training programs and also presentation of successful international experiences in the relevant issues, necessary proposals were submitted by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Italian side, Nafisi reiterated.

It was scheduled that the next round of negotiation between the two countries will be hosted by the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in Rome in the first half of the next year (to start March 21, 2019).

News.az

News.Az