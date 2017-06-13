+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran voiced its opposition on Saturday to an announcement by northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) that it will organize a vote on independence later this year.

As Daily Sabah writes in an article "Iran joins Turkey, Iraq in opposing KRG independence vote", Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said that "Iran's principal position is to support the territorial integrity of Iraq. "The Kurdistan region is part of the Iraqi republic and unilateral decisions outside the national and legal framework, especially the Iraqi constitution... can only lead to new problems."

Iraqi Kurdish leaders announced on Wednesday that they will organize an independence referendum on September 25, not only in their three-province autonomous region but also in other historically Kurdish-majority areas they have long sought to incorporate in it. Iran worries about separatism among its own Kurds, most of whom live in areas along the border with Iraq.

Rebels of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), the Iranian affiliate of the PKK terrorist group, launch sporadic attacks into Iran from rear-bases in Iraq, triggering sometimes deadly clashes with the security forces.

After an upsurge attacks in 2011, Iranian troops launched a cross-border incursion, forcing KDPI to retreat deeper into Iraq.

News.Az

News.Az