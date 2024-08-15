Iran keeping US on edge by delaying retaliatory strike on Israel — newspaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US administration has informed Tehran that it does not want the conflict in the Middle East to expand but Washington is concerned that Iran will still attack Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, the Wall Street Journal writes, News.az reports.

"We know they are paying attention to our messages," a senior administration official said, adding: "We don’t know if it’s changing their minds.""That is keeping the administration on edge. US military officials have oscillated between fearing a larger Iranian response than its April barrage to Tehran not responding at all," the paper writes.According to a Pentagon official, the uncertainty particularly stems from Iran’s increased military capacity, which was demonstrated in the recent attack on Israel. The US is highly concerned about the possibility of another major Iranian strike on Israel.

News.Az