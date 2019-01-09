Iran lauds high level security in borders with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Iranian commander on Tuesday lauded the high-level security along borders with the Republic of Azerbaijan., IRNA reports.

At the present time, there is no problem in the joint borders between Iran and Azerbaijan, Iranian Border Guards Commander Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei told reporters.

Iran’s border with Azerbaijan is the safest borders between the two states, he added.

The commander referred to the meeting between Iranian and Azerbaijani border guards on Wednesday and called for promotion of two countries’ border cooperation.

News.Az

