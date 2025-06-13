Iran launches about 100 drones towards Israel -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Brig Gen Effie Defrin says Iran launched "approximately 100 UAVs towards Israeli territory", which he says they are working to intercept, News.az reports citing BBC.

Defrin adds that the chief of staff of the Iranian army, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and the commander of Iran's emergency command were killed in last night's strikes.

Iranian state media also reported earlier that Hossein Salami, the Revolutionary Guard chief, has been killed.

As a reminder, a state of emergency has been declared in Israel.

