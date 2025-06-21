Iran launches dozens of drones against Israel in past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's military forces have launched dozens of drones against Israel in the last 24 hours.

"In the past 24 hours, the seventh and eighth stages of the drone attack were carried out, with dozens of drones of various types of destructive drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army launched towards the occupied territories," the military said on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

"Information received indicates that most of the drones hit their intended targets," the military noted.

Later on Saturday evening, the military spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters warned that "sending any military equipment or radar systems by sea or air, by any country, in order to assist the Zionist regime (Israel), will be considered as participation in aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be considered a legitimate target for the armed forces of the Islamic Republic," according to the Iranian Fars News Agency.

