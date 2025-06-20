Iran launches fresh wave of missile strikes on Israel

Iran has launched a fresh wave of missile strikes on Israel, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The Israeli military confirmed it had detected the launches from Iranian territory and said air defense systems were actively engaged in intercepting the incoming threats.

Israeli media says initial reports indicate missile impacts in Tel Aviv, the Negev and Haifa.

