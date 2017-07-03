Iran launches military drill in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Navy launched a massive military drill in Caspian Sea July 2, deputy commander of Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said, Tasnim news agency reported.

New weapons and military equipments will be tested during the five-day drill, code-named “Sustainable Security and Power 96,” Mousavi said.

A huge number of destroyers and military vessels as well as various units of Iranian navy including diving teams, healthcare units and ranger teams are taking part in the exercises, the commander added.

Coast-to-sea missile systems as well as intelligence and surveillance systems will be used in the ongoing drill, he said, adding that a number of the Air Force’s fighter jets and air defence systems have also been deployed to the area to ensure the security of the drills.

Iran regularly conducts various drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and equipment.

The Islamic Republic’s military program has always been a point of concern for the world powers as they often show strong reaction against the country's missile tests, in particular.

But Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military might poses no threat to other countries, reiterating that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

News.Az

News.Az