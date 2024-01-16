Iran launches missile attacks on US base in Iraq (VIDEO)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile attacks on the US Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

Several explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.

IRGC said it had destroyed the "spy headquarters" of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region using ballistic missiles.

News.Az