Iran leads in Army Games diving competitions

The Iranian Navy’s team won the title in the diving competitions of the International Army Games 2018 after setting a number of records.

The team won the championship today after coming first in all seven sections of the contest, held in Iran’s Caspian port of Noshahr, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Military divers from Russia and Venezuela jointly took the second place in the competition, while Syria finished third.

Attended by military delegations from eight countries, the event had kicked off on August 1.

The Iranian servicemen set new records in all sections of the competition, including maritime obstacle course, underwater welding, rescuing sunken submarines and ships, rescue operations in enclosed spaces, and rescuing injured divers, Tasnim reported.

