Iran Likely to Drop Additional Protocol if JCPOA Abrogated: Nuclear Chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the country will probably stop implementing the Additional Protocol if the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is annulled.

IRNA quoted Ali Akbar Salehi as saying in an interview that termination of the JCPOA will probably make Iran stop carrying out the Additional Protocol.

“However, I am not the one to decide in this regard. This will be a decision to be made by the delegation overseeing the JCPOA and the (Iranian) Establishment’s senior authorities,” he added.

