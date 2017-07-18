Iran limits death penalty for drug traffickers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian parliament approved a bill on Sunday to limit death penalty for drug offenders.

182 out of 245 MPs present in the parliament voted in favor of the bill, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The bill will be turned into a law when it is studied by parliament’s Judicial Committee and after being confirmed by the Guardian Council.

A lawmaker said that those who committed crimes related to drug trafficking due to poverty and unemployment will not be sentenced to death. He explained that those offenders who carry deadly weapons while trafficking drugs as well as drug lords will get death sentence, Tehran Times reported.

The bill to limit death penalty for drug offenders was introduced in 2016.

News.Az

