Iran manufactured 3.240 million oil bpd in June 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran produced 3.240 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in June 2024, the EIA announced.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its latest report revealed Iran’s production of 3.240 million barrels of oil per day in the 6th month of 2024, showing a 20,000 barrels of oil decline compared to a month earlier.Iran produced 3.260 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in May 2024.According to the report, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) produced 26.230 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in June 2024, showing a 510,000 barrels of oil decline compared to a month before.In addition, seven countries namely Equatorial Guinea, Iraq, Kuwait, Nijeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Venezuela faced crude oil production decline in June 2024.The report put Iran’s total crude oil and gas condensates production volume in June 2024 at 4.310 million barrels per day (bpd) in June 2024, the figure of which declined 10,000 barrels of oil per day compared to a month earlier.Iran along with Iraq is the world’s second largest producer of the crude oil and gas condensate among other OPEC members in this period.Iraq produced 4.310 million barrels of oil and gas condensates in June 2024, the report added.

News.Az