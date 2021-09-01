Iran may lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

An increase in vaccination and decreasing the Covid-19 in Iran will lead to reducing the restrictions for fully vaccinated people, the director-general of Transit and International Transportation Department in Iran Road Maintenance & Transportation Organization said, ISNA reported.

"Changing the Covid related restrictions such as travel restriction for people who have been fully vaccinated is on the agenda, but we have not yet reached a final decision as Vaccinated people are also not immune to the disease,” Reza Nafisi said.

“Currently, the government facilitated the land travel of foreign vaccinated travelers, for example, for travelers from Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to Baku,” he noted

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

News.Az